Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain, CBO Hari Kumar resign

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Udisha Srivastav/Business Standard





In a senior-level leadership reshuffle at Swiggy Instamart, chief operating officer (COO) Ankit Jain and chief business officer (CBO) Hari Kumar have resigned from the quick commerce platform (qcom), according to sources familiar with the matter.Sources added that the company has already identified a replacement for one position and the person will be taking over the respective role in the coming weeks. As for Jain and Kumar, the two individuals were earlier part of Walmart-owned ecommerce platform Flipkart. Notably, Kumar had worked at Flipkart for over a decade prior to joining Instamart in November 2024. Swiggy Instamart didn't share a formal statement on the development.Overall, the competition in the qcom sector is intensifying as incumbent players such as Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto strengthen their market positions, while newer entrants in­cluding Amazon Now, BigBasket, and Flipkart Minutes ac­celerate their expansion efforts. For instance, Eternal-owned qcom platform Blinkit plans to expand its network to 3,000 dark stores by March 2027 as it looks to strengthen its presence. Zepto, which is preparing for an initial public offering, is looking to raise around $1 billion to bolster its growth initiatives and deepen its presence in the highly competitive segment.Meanwhile, Flipkart Minutes said it has scaled to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 130 cities in less than two years. Amazon is also stepping up its ambitions as it announced plans to expand Amazon Now, its qcom offering, to more than 300 cities. On the other hand, BigBasket is looking to turn profitable in the next 12-15 months.