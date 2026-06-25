Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain, CBO Hari Kumar resign

Thu, 25 June 2026
Share:
09:56
image
In a senior-level leadership reshuffle at Swiggy Instamart, chief operating officer (COO) Ankit Jain and chief business officer (CBO) Hari Kumar have resigned from the quick commerce platform (qcom), according to sources familiar with the matter.

Sources added that the company has already identified a replacement for one position and the person will be taking over the respective role in the coming weeks.  As for Jain and Kumar, the two individuals were earlier part of Walmart-owned ecommerce platform Flipkart. Notably, Kumar had worked at Flipkart for over a decade prior to joining Instamart in November 2024.  Swiggy Instamart didn't share a formal statement on the development.

Overall, the competition in the qcom sector is intensifying as incumbent players such as Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto strengthen their market positions, while newer entrants in­cluding Amazon Now, BigBasket, and Flipkart Minutes ac­celerate their expansion efforts. For instance, Eternal-owned qcom platform Blinkit plans to expand its network to 3,000 dark stores by March 2027 as it looks to strengthen its presence. Zepto, which is preparing for an initial public offering, is looking to raise around $1 billion to bolster its growth initiatives and deepen its presence in the highly competitive segment.

Meanwhile, Flipkart Minutes said it has scaled to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 130 cities in less than two years. Amazon is also stepping up its ambitions as it announced plans to expand Amazon Now, its qcom offering, to more than 300 cities.  On the other hand, BigBasket is looking to turn profitable in the next 12-15 months.

Udisha Srivastav/Business Standard


TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1 lakh likely dead in Venezuela quake, Trump offers aid
LIVE! 1 lakh likely dead in Venezuela quake, Trump offers aid

2 powerful quakes rattle Venezuela, emergency declared
2 powerful quakes rattle Venezuela, emergency declared

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck western Venezuela in quick succession, leading to building collapses, reported fatalities, and a state of emergency declaration as rescue teams search for survivors.

Call records reveal how fiancee planned Ketan's murder
Call records reveal how fiancee planned Ketan's murder

Pune police have revealed that Ketan Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, exchanged 2,004 calls and spent 238 hours on the phone in the six months leading up to Agarwal's alleged murder at Lohagad Fort,...

Cabbie who killed 11-yr-old says he was 'looking for sex'
Cabbie who killed 11-yr-old says he was 'looking for sex'

A cab driver in Delhi has allegedly confessed to kidnapping and murdering an 11-year-old girl, whom he abducted from a pavement while she slept with her family. The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh, reportedly killed the child after an...

Neymar Returns But Vinicius Junior Steals The Show
Neymar Returns But Vinicius Junior Steals The Show

Neymar Junior returned to international football after a 981-day absence, playing 20 minutes as a substitute in Brazil's 3-0 World Cup victory over Scotland.