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Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit appointed IB chief

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit will be the new chief of Intelligence Bureau, sources said Thursday.

The appointments committee of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared his appointment, they said.

Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, will take over from incumbent Tapan Kumar Deka, they said.

He has been serving as special director in the Intelligence Bureau and commands extensive experience as head of State Intelligence Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI

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