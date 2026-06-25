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Sena MP Sanjay Patil threatens journos: 'I will kill you'

Thu, 25 June 2026
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MP Sanjay Dina Patil who recently joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday allegedly hurled abuse at journalists and threatened them, prompting party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ask him to express regret.

The Mumbai North-East MP was among the six Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers who crossed over to the Shinde-led party recently.

"Why are you poking your nose in my affairs? If you come again, I will kill you," Patil allegedly told journalists, using expletives.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking action against Patil over his alleged statement that if anyone protested against him (for defecting), he will "throw bombs" at them, enter their homes and "kill them".

Patil's daughter and corporator Rajul Patil had said that she would stay with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) despite her father's defection.

When some journalists tried talking to Sanjay Dina Patil about Raut's letter to the police and his daughter's stand, he lost his temper. Videos of the interaction showed him purportedly threatening the journalists and using abusive language.

Deputy CM Shinde tried damage control when asked for his reaction outside the state legislature complex.

"Sanjay Dina Patil had no intention to insult the journalists....If anyone has been hurt by his words, he has expressed his willingness to express regret," Shinde said.

"I have clearly told Sanjay Dina Patil that if you have made any untoward remarks, you should express regret," he added.

Without naming Raut, Shinde said Patil had become upset over repeated personal attacks.

"Since 2022 (when Shinde split the Shiv Sena), you have all seen the kind of language being used in front of the media. References are made to family members and people are asked to enter others' homes. Sanjay Dina Patil was disgusted by such language. He is neither against the media nor angry with journalists," Shinde said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said he would comment only after getting complete information.

"I was travelling and have no idea about the entire controversy. Let me first gather all information. It is wrong to threaten any person," Fadnavis said.

Notably, after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, Sanjay Patil had told media persons that when his father Dina Patil (former Congress MLA) was attacked, they had killed five people, without elaborating further. -- PTI

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