Sanjay Singh to submit documents to SIT probing Ram temple donation allegations

08:37

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said he has been called by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations related to donations and land transactions linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will submit documents before it on June 25.



Singh said the SIT chief, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, had called him at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the ongoing inquiry.



"I had sought time from the SIT and have now been called. I will appear before the SIT tomorrow and submit documents related to the alleged theft of offerings, misappropriation of donations and the alleged land scam," Singh said.



The AAP leader claimed that he possesses several documents connected to the allegations being examined by the SIT and would hand them over to the probe panel.



Singh had earlier alleged irregularities in land deals and the handling of donations and offerings linked to the Ram temple, and had sought an independent investigation into the matter. -- PTI