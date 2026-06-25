Rupee rises 16 paise to settle at 94.39 against US dollar

19:50

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to settle at 94.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices continued to slide.



Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and a marginally weaker greenback further supported the local unit while FII outflows prevented sharper gains, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.30 against the dollar and traded in the range of 94.13-94.56. It settled at 94.39 (provisional), up 16 paise from the previous close.



The rupee appreciated 21 paise to settle at 94.55 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI