Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rahul Gandhi expresses regret in defamation case filed by Shivraj's son

Thu, 25 June 2026
Share:
08:39
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed an application before the Madhya Pradesh high court expressing regret for his allegedly defamatory statement about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh.

Kartikeya Singh has filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi's application, filed by his lawyer, said that his statement was not related to Singh.

Kartikeya Singh filed the defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the Bhopal court for cases against MPs-MLAs, alleging that during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, the Congress leader mentioned his name while referring to the Panama Papers leak scandal, thus damaging his reputation.

The court issued a summons to Gandhi for personal appearance, following which the Congress leader moved the Jabalpur bench of the high court seeking to quash the summons as well as the defamation case.

Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal of the high court will hear Gandhi's petition on Thursday.

The petitioner on Wednesday produced the records of the lower court, as directed by the HC.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 massive quakes hit Venezuela, thousands feared dead
LIVE! 2 massive quakes hit Venezuela, thousands feared dead

Air India enters Pak airspace; DGCA acts against ATC, crew
Air India enters Pak airspace; DGCA acts against ATC, crew

An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistan airspace during a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport. India's aviation regulator, DGCA, has taken interim action against an air traffic controller and the operating...

'My son a scapegoat, he didn't push Ketan': Accused's father
'My son a scapegoat, he didn't push Ketan': Accused's father

As the investigation into the death of real estate businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal continues to reveal shocking details, the family of one of the prime suspects has come forward claiming his innocence in the case.

Ram Temple Trust declines financial disclosure amid SIT probe
Ram Temple Trust declines financial disclosure amid SIT probe

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary, Champat Rai, has declined to provide financial details, including income, expenditure, and donations, citing an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. This decision follows a...

Arunachal Flash Floods Trigger Flood Threat In Assam
Arunachal Flash Floods Trigger Flood Threat In Assam

The weather office has warned that the prevailing monsoon conditions could trigger flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and a further rise in river levels across the Northeast.