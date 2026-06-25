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Rabri Devi told to vacate official bungalow by June 29

Thu, 25 June 2026
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18:43
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi/ANI Photo
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi/ANI Photo
The Bihar Building Construction Department has issued a final ultimatum to former chief minister Rabri Devi to vacate her 10 Circular Road official residence by June 29. 

Failure to comply will result in legal action under the Bihar Government Premises Act.

The notice was issued on June 22 by the state Building Construction Department, giving her a final deadline of seven days to vacate the premises.

The department has stated that if the residence is not vacated within the stipulated time, strict action will be taken as per the rules.

The notice also provides details of repeated reminders issued earlier to Rabri Devi regarding the matter. It further mentions the allocation of the 39 Hardinge Road residence.

According to the notice, the seven-day deadline will end on June 29, after which Rabri Devi will have to vacate the 10 Circular Road residence by the end of June. -- ANI

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