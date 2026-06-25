Passport travel doc, not proof of citizenship, says govt

12:07

BJP Leader Amit Malviya said that the Ministry of External Affairs had not announced a new policy but had merely reiterated a settled legal position.



In a post on X, he stated that Indian courts have repeatedly held that a passport is not conclusive proof of citizenship, citing the 2013 Bombay High Court ruling and subsequent reaffirmations that citizenship is determined under the Citizenship Act, 1955, based on eligibility and supporting evidence.

The government on Thursday clarified that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship, adding that no such decision was taken either recently or in the last 12 years.The clarification referenced Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which provides for the issuance of passports to non-citizens."Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the Central Government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest," Section 20 of the Act states.The government also pointed to judgments of the Bombay High Court from 2013 that had made it clear that possession of a passport does not establish citizenship.The clarification came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a detailed briefing on Wednesday, stated that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and should not be considered definitive proof of citizenship. The remarks led Opposition leaders to criticise the Centre.RS MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, asking which document then constitutes proof of citizenship.In a post on X, Sibal wrote, "MEA June 24, 2026 : "A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship." Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship Deprive me of my vote Result BJP wins the election Over to Supreme Court !"