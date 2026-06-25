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Passport fees hiked as govt amends rules

Thu, 25 June 2026
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The government has revised the passport fee structure through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980, increasing application fee for an ordinary fresh passport containing 36 pages from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.

The new rules will come into force with effect from July 1, 2026.

According to a notification dated June 20, and published by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of passport containing 36 pages, the normal fee would be Rs 2,500, while for tatkal it would be Rs 5,000 for the same category.

At present, application fee for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a passport containing 36 pages stands at Rs 1,500, and for tatkal it is Rs 3,500 for the same category.

Similarly, application fee for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a passport containing 60 pages has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 and for tatkal, the revised fee will be Rs 6,000 as against Rs 4,000 for the same category. -- PTI

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