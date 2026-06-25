Oppn demands govt discuss Mumbai train murder

13:14

The Opposition on Thursday raised in the Maharashtra assembly the murder of a commuter on a Mumbai suburban train, prompting Speaker Rahul Narwekar to direct the government to make a statement on the incident in the House on June 29.



Congress MLA Nana Patole termed the incident "extremely serious" and said it concerned the safety of ordinary citizens travelling on Mumbai's suburban rail network that ferries nearly 80 lakh commuters every day. He demanded a discussion on the safety and security of train users.



Patole said the victim's family had suffered immense trauma and stressed that justice should be delivered swiftly. "It is unfortunate that such a grave incident has taken place in Mumbai despite security measures being in place. The government should immediately investigate the matter and inform the House about the action taken," he said.



Responding to the concerns raised by members, Narwekar said the incident warranted the government's attention.



"Considering the seriousness of the issue and the concerns expressed by members across the House, the government should present a statement on Monday (June 29) detailing the facts of the incident, the progress of the investigation and the measures being taken," Narwekar said.



The issue was raised following the chilling murder of a 22-year-old passenger on a moving Mumbai local train during an argument over whether the doors should be kept open amid the rains.



Accused Sachin Ramesh Suvarna (30) pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed Mayank Lohar inside a first-class compartment of the train on Tuesday night between Andheri and Borivali railway stations in the western suburbs.



Hours later, Suvarna, a resident of the Mira Road area, was arrested at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, according to the Government Railway Police. PTI