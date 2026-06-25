Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Operation Sheruwali enters 34th day in Rajouri

Thu, 25 June 2026
Share:
10:26
File pic
File pic
Operation Sheruwali has entered its 34th day and continues in the forested areas of the Dorimal Forests of the Gambir Mughlan in Rajouri district on Thursday. Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other security agencies, remain actively engaged in the ongoing operation.

A massive search and surveillance operation is underway, with security personnel maintaining a high level of alertness in the area. All participating agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the operation achieves its objectives.

Officials said that the operation is still in progress and security forces continue to dominate the area through extensive searches and monitoring. Additional security measures remain in place to prevent any untoward incident.

The operation will continue until the area is thoroughly sanitised and all objectives are achieved, officials added.

'Operation Sheruwali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri.

Earlier, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1 lakh likely dead in Venezuela quake, Trump offers aid
LIVE! 1 lakh likely dead in Venezuela quake, Trump offers aid

2 powerful quakes rattle Venezuela, emergency declared
2 powerful quakes rattle Venezuela, emergency declared

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck western Venezuela in quick succession, leading to building collapses, reported fatalities, and a state of emergency declaration as rescue teams search for survivors.

Call records reveal how fiancee planned Ketan's murder
Call records reveal how fiancee planned Ketan's murder

Pune police have revealed that Ketan Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, exchanged 2,004 calls and spent 238 hours on the phone in the six months leading up to Agarwal's alleged murder at Lohagad Fort,...

Cabbie who killed 11-yr-old says he was 'looking for sex'
Cabbie who killed 11-yr-old says he was 'looking for sex'

A cab driver in Delhi has allegedly confessed to kidnapping and murdering an 11-year-old girl, whom he abducted from a pavement while she slept with her family. The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh, reportedly killed the child after an...

Neymar Returns But Vinicius Junior Steals The Show
Neymar Returns But Vinicius Junior Steals The Show

Neymar Junior returned to international football after a 981-day absence, playing 20 minutes as a substitute in Brazil's 3-0 World Cup victory over Scotland.