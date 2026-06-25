Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NEET leak: Wangchuk warns of hunger strike from June 28

Thu, 25 June 2026
Share:
21:55
Activist Sonam Wangchuk/Image courtesy @Wangchuk66/X
Activist Sonam Wangchuk/Image courtesy @Wangchuk66/X
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar from June 28 if the government does not respond to demands related to the NEET paper leak allegations.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he would wait until June 27 for a response from the government and would launch the hunger strike the following day if no satisfactory action was taken on the NEET paper leak issue raised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Referring to his recent visit to Geneva, Wangchuk said he had earlier informed supporters that he would review the status of their demands upon returning from Switzerland.

He said the two key issues raised by him were accountability in the field of education and accountability on matters related to Ladakh's environment, culture and the welfare of its people.

Wangchuk asserted that citizens should have a voice in decisions affecting education, while the people of Ladakh should be heard on issues concerning environmental protection and preservation of their cultural heritage. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

FIR In Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement
FIR In Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement

Most of those named were involved with the donation-counting process.

Shafali Powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh
Shafali Powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh

Shafali Verma's aggressive 53 laid the foundation for India's five-wicket win over Bangladesh, though dropped catches and fielding lapses remained a major concern ahead of the Australia clash.

LIVE! VHP welcomes FIR in Ram temple donation row
LIVE! VHP welcomes FIR in Ram temple donation row

Govt restores LPG supplies as West Asia crisis eases
Govt restores LPG supplies as West Asia crisis eases

The government on Thursday restored liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to commercial consumers such as hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels, and lifted sector-specific restrictions imposed during the recent...

Crude back to Feb levels: What is stopping a fuel price cut?
Crude back to Feb levels: What is stopping a fuel price cut?

Global oil prices fell on Thursday to their lowest levels since before the outbreak of the Iran conflict, offering a significant economic tailwind for India, the world's third-largest crude importer, by easing inflation risks, reducing...