NEET leak: Wangchuk warns of hunger strike from June 28

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk/Image courtesy @Wangchuk66/X

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar from June 28 if the government does not respond to demands related to the NEET paper leak allegations.



In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he would wait until June 27 for a response from the government and would launch the hunger strike the following day if no satisfactory action was taken on the NEET paper leak issue raised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).



Referring to his recent visit to Geneva, Wangchuk said he had earlier informed supporters that he would review the status of their demands upon returning from Switzerland.



He said the two key issues raised by him were accountability in the field of education and accountability on matters related to Ladakh's environment, culture and the welfare of its people.



Wangchuk asserted that citizens should have a voice in decisions affecting education, while the people of Ladakh should be heard on issues concerning environmental protection and preservation of their cultural heritage. -- PTI