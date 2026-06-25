Navi Mumbai Airport aims to hit over 1 mn passengers a month from Nov

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Adani-run Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) aims to hit over 1 million passengers a month from November, which would make it the eighth airport in the country to surpass that mark.



According to plans discussed with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airport operator would increase aircraft movement from 150 to 250 per day with 10-15 per cent expected to come from international flights, which are likely to start soon.



As on April 2026, the country had only seven airports which handled more than 1 million or more domestic and international passengers each month, according to data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).



According to sources, there is possibility of starting international flights once approvals from the Customs and immigration departments come --tentatively by the end of June.



The airport, which started commercial flights only at the end of December 2025, has seen a threefold increase in passengers from 221,586 in March to 642,766 in May.



Since it began operations, the airport has collectively handled over 1.77 million passengers from domestic flights only in its first five months.





Surajeet Das Gupta/Business Standard

