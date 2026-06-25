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Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from SC

Thu, 25 June 2026
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The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to withdraw her plea challenging a Delhi court order to frame charges against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

"Counsel for the petitioner (Fernandez) has sought permission to withdraw this special leave petition with liberty to avail appropriate remedy in accordance with law," a bench of Justices Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi said.

The top court permitted the withdrawal of petition with the liberty as sought by the petitioner.

A Delhi court on May 30 ordered framing of charges against the actor, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 15 others in the case. The actor had moved the top court against the order. PTI

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