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Modi to visit Seychelles from Jun 27 to 29, to attend country's National Day

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and also attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, the MEA announced on Thursday.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At the invitation of the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, the Prime Minister "will undertake a State Visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour," the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors," it said.

Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015. -- PTI

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