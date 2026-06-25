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L-G Manoj Sinha visits Pahalgam, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said all arrangements for the upcoming annual Amaranth Yatra are in place, and the Valley eagerly awaits arrival of pilgrims.

The L-G reviewed preparations for the yatra during a visit to Pahalgam in Anantnag district on the day. Speaking to reporters following the review, he said, "The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in coordination with security forces and the Centre, have made all arrangements for a safe and comfortable yatra for devotees from across the country."

He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, urging devotees from across the country and the globe to arrive in numbers for the Amarnath Yatra, saying that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were eagerly waiting to welcome them.

The 57-day yatra will begin July 3 on the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. It will culminate on August 28.

The L-G on Thursday chaired a meeting at Pahalgam where he reviewed preparations for the yatra, an official spokesman said.

He said Sinha held a comprehensive review of all key sectors, including logistics, lodging, healthcare services, sanitation, power and water supply, civic amenities, road connectivity, traffic and security arrangements. -- PTI

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