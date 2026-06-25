Kolkata warehouse plan faulty, ex-mayor signed it: CM

14:29

A day after 10 people died in a warehouse collapse incident in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged the building plan got approval despite a faulty design, and it bears former mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim's signature.



"No one will be spared," he said in the Assembly and alleged the erstwhile TMC dispensation did not make any arrangement for modern equipment or professional teams to deal with such emergencies during their 15-year rule in the state.



Adhikari said in the Assembly that nine people have died and 20 were injured in the warehouse collapse in Kolkata's Taratala.



However, sources in the SSKM Hospital, where the injured are being treated, later said one more person succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning, taking the toll to 10. Eight of the deceased have been identified so far, a state government official said.



In a statement in the Assembly, CM Adhikari announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured in the incident.



Of the 20 injured, one is in critical condition, and four are in serious condition, the chief minister said.



Five people have been arrested so far, Adhikari said.



Those arrested have been identified as Gulzar Hossain, the supervisor of building contractor Asgar, iron structure fabricator Kamal Samanta, land lessee Sambhunath Behera, labour supplier cum trimex contractor Dibakar Bhandari and Abdul Hamid, who brokered the sanctioned plan for KMC, he said.



Efforts are being made to trace Asgar, the chief minister said in the Assembly.



He said that despite structural defects and faulty design, the building plan was approved, and the sanction bears former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim's signature. "No one will be spared," he said.



Hakim was also the state's urban development minister during the Mamata Banerjee regime.



Those found guilty in the incident will face criminal prosecution and have their properties attached to extract compensation, the chief minister said. "There will be zero tolerance."



Adhikari said the building plan of the collapsed structure was sanctioned on January 17, 2026, when the TMC was in power.



"The city of joy and greater Kolkata has been turned into a deathhouse," he said, accusing the TMC, which ruled the state and the Kolkata civic body until recently, of accepting illegal gratification for every work. -- PTI