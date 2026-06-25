Kolkata police issue Muharram noise-control advisory

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The Kolkata police on Thursday issued a notification regulating the use of loudspeakers, microphones and drums during Muharram on June 26, reminding organisers and participants that sound amplification in open areas would be governed by existing noise pollution norms and court directives.



The notification, issued by Kolkata police, said the use of loudspeakers, microphones and the beating of drums in open air during Muharram would be allowed only in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2010, relevant notifications of the state Environment Department and directions issued by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board from time to time.



Referring to an order of the Calcutta high court in the case of 'Miss Shagufta Sulaiman vs The State of West Bengal & Others', the notification stated, "During the ensuing festival of Muharram on June 26, use of loudspeakers, microphones, beating of drums, etc, in open air can only be permitted as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2010.



The order warned that violators would face legal action. -- PTI