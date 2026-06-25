Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Keralam CM moves to Cliff House

Thu, 25 June 2026
Share:
11:05
image
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan moved into the Cliff House in Nanthancode, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. The property serves as the official residence of the state's Chief Minister.

Satheesan previously resided at the Cantonment House, the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in Keralam Assembly. The Cliff House was formerly occupied by his predecessor, Pinarayi Vijayan.

VD Satheesan's move comes a month after he was sworn in as Keralam's 13th Chief Minister on May 18 at a ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office.

His swearing-in followed the Congress-led United Democratic Front's return to power after a decade out of office in the state, with the UDF winning a sweeping 102 of 140 Assembly seats in results declared on May 4, against 35 for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and three for the BJP.

Since taking office, Satheesan has been active on governance and fiscal matters. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1 lakh likely dead in Venezuela quake, Trump offers aid
LIVE! 1 lakh likely dead in Venezuela quake, Trump offers aid

2 powerful quakes rattle Venezuela, emergency declared
2 powerful quakes rattle Venezuela, emergency declared

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck western Venezuela in quick succession, leading to building collapses, reported fatalities, and a state of emergency declaration as rescue teams search for survivors.

Call records reveal how fiancee planned Ketan's murder
Call records reveal how fiancee planned Ketan's murder

Pune police have revealed that Ketan Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, exchanged 2,004 calls and spent 238 hours on the phone in the six months leading up to Agarwal's alleged murder at Lohagad Fort,...

Cabbie who killed 11-yr-old says he was 'looking for sex'
Cabbie who killed 11-yr-old says he was 'looking for sex'

A cab driver in Delhi has allegedly confessed to kidnapping and murdering an 11-year-old girl, whom he abducted from a pavement while she slept with her family. The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh, reportedly killed the child after an...

Neymar Returns But Vinicius Junior Steals The Show
Neymar Returns But Vinicius Junior Steals The Show

Neymar Junior returned to international football after a 981-day absence, playing 20 minutes as a substitute in Brazil's 3-0 World Cup victory over Scotland.