Keralam CM moves to Cliff House

11:05

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan moved into the Cliff House in Nanthancode, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. The property serves as the official residence of the state's Chief Minister.



Satheesan previously resided at the Cantonment House, the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in Keralam Assembly. The Cliff House was formerly occupied by his predecessor, Pinarayi Vijayan.



VD Satheesan's move comes a month after he was sworn in as Keralam's 13th Chief Minister on May 18 at a ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office.



His swearing-in followed the Congress-led United Democratic Front's return to power after a decade out of office in the state, with the UDF winning a sweeping 102 of 140 Assembly seats in results declared on May 4, against 35 for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and three for the BJP.



Since taking office, Satheesan has been active on governance and fiscal matters. -- ANI