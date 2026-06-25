Karnataka State Data Centre to remain shut for 2 days: Kharge

08:35

Karnataka's State Data Centre, which hosts a wide range of government digital services, will remain temporarily shut down for two days to facilitate critical maintenance, infrastructure upgrades and security enhancement works, Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.



The temporary suspension is expected to affect the availability of some online government services, including departmental web portals, citizen service systems, certificate-related online services, e-Office platforms and digital databases operated by various departments, according to an official release issued by the Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister's office.



"This is only a temporary inconvenience. However, once the work is completed, the state's e-governance system will be further strengthened," Kharge said.



The minister said the maintenance exercise was aimed at making Karnataka's digital governance infrastructure more robust, secure and capable of handling higher volumes of data and services.



"The government is continuously investing in technology to provide better services to the public," he said. -- PTI