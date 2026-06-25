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J-K's popular Gulmarg Cable Car reopens after month-long shutdown

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday reopened the Gulmarg Cable Car project to the public, a month after a technical snag forced the closure of the popular ride to the upper reaches of Gulmarg.

"The Gondola services have resumed today after the project underwent necessary repairs and maintenance," an official of the Cable Car Corporation said.

He said several tests were run on the project over the past few days to ensure it had no issues. The official said tourists can now book a ride on the Gondola through the corporation's official portal.

On May 25, the army, police, NDRF and SDRF launched a rescue operation after the Gulmarg Cable Car services, popularly known as Gondola, developed a technical snag, leaving more than 300 tourists and local guides stranded mid-air, he said.

Following the incident, the JK government formed a five-member committee on June 10 to investigate the circumstances that led to the malfunction of the Gulmarg cable car services. -- PTI

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