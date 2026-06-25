Is NCP-SP splitting? Sharad Pawar says...

12:30

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed confidence in his party's unity and loyalty, stating that while Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have split, none of the MPs of his party will break away.



Addressing reporters here, Pawar said, "Shiv Sena UBT MPs have split, none of our MPs will split."



His assertion comes in reponse to speculations that NCP (SP) MPs and MLAs are in contact with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).



This follows weeks of turmoil for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which saw six of its MPs join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



The Lok Sabha MPs include Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar. -- ANI