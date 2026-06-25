Iranian Navy warns vessels transiting through Hormuz

09:50

The force asserted that only routes approved by Iran are authorised for passage through the strait.





"The only authorised transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz are those designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Vessel traffic outside these routes is prohibited and highly dangerous. All ships are strongly advised to avoid any navigation outside the designated corridors," it said.

The IRGC Navy also said vessels transiting the waterway must maintain communication with Iranian authorities.





"Coordination with the IRGC Navy via Channel 16 is mandatory for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Any vessel found in violation will be subject to enforcement measures," the statement added.

The IRGC statement comes in response to the statement from Oman on control over the Strait of Hormuz.





On Wednesday the Omani saide said that in coordination with the International Maritime Organization, it was providing a shipping transit corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Sultanate said this was being done to ensure freedom of navigation in the strait without imposing transit fees, and in line with the outcomes of the efforts and endeavors reached by the United States of America and Iran.





Oman in coordination with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), is providing an option of using a temporary maritime corridor for all vessels in accordance with the coordinates announced by the IMO with vessels wishing to transit coordinating with the International Maritime Organisation. -- ANI

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned vessels to use only authorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz, saying any transit outside those designated by Iran could face enforcement action, as reported by Iranian news agencyAs per, the IRGC Navy said that 'certain authorities' had announced a new maritime transit route through the strategic waterway without consulting Tehran."Certain authorities have announced a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz without prior notification to or coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The proposed route is unacceptable and poses serious safety risks," the IRGC Navy said.