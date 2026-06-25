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Indian envoy to B'desh granted status equivalent to Union cabinet minister

Thu, 25 June 2026
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18:39
Indian envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi/ANI Photo
Indian envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi/ANI Photo
The Centre has granted Indian envoy to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi the status equivalent to a Union cabinet minister, according to a government order.

An order issued on Wednesday by the ministry of home affairs said Trivedi "has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence".

"The position in Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only," it said.

Former Union minister Trivedi was appointed as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh on April 27.

New Delhi's decision to send a veteran politician to Dhaka comes at a time when both sides are looking at repairing the bilateral ties that came under severe strain during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.

The relations between India and Bangladesh witnessed a major downturn after Yunus-led interim government came to power following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, 2024. -- PTI

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