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India offers assistance to quake-devastated Venezuela

Thu, 25 June 2026
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11:19
A collapsed building in Caracas. Pic: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters
A collapsed building in Caracas. Pic: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes that struck Venezuela's capital, Caracas, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela."

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," the PM added.

The Prime Minister's remarks came after two powerful earthquakes struck the same area near Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Meanwhile, Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency after Venezuela was struck by back-to-back powerful earthquakes on Wednesday, with authorities confirming fatalities and rescue operations underway across affected areas, according to CNN.

In a televised address on Wednesday (local time), Rodriguez confirmed that lives had been lost in the disaster, saying she extended her condolences to those who have "sadly suffered the loss of a family member." She did not specify the number of deaths.

According to CNN, emergency response teams have been deployed to search for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and damaged structures following the earthquakes. -- ANI

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