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'I'm sorry': NEET student records video before suicide

Thu, 25 June 2026
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An 18-year-old student from Maharashtra's Hingoli, who recently took the NEET-UG re-test, allegedly died by suicide after recording a video for his mother on his mobile phone, officials said on Thursday.

A probe is underway to determine whether the extreme step taken by Sushil Dhage had anything to do with the national-level medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid claims by his family that he had found the retest difficult, they said.

Dhage (18), who lived in the Ashtavinayak Nagar area of the city, jumped into a well around 10.30 am on Wednesday, an official told reporters. Before he died by suicide, Sushil recorded a 33-second video apologising to his mother, he said.

"I am going to commit suicide, and you (mother) should not take tension. In my next life, I want to be born as your child. Be with Sumedh. I am sorry.'' the official said, quoting the message by Dhage in the clip.

Dhage's family told the police that he found the NEET re-examination paper difficult. Police have registered an accidental death report for now, said an official.

An official from the Hingoli City police station told PTI, "The family's complaint talks about the NEET re-examination. We are investigating the case and examining whether there is any connection between the examination and the incident."

The NEET re-exam was held on June 21 by the NTA after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak. Over 22 lakh students were to appear in the retest. PTI

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