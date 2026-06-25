HC orders Rs 20K maintenance in 'Love Jihad' marriage case in MP

21:11

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has ruled in favour of a woman in an alleged case of deception in marriage, directing the man from the Bohra community to pay Rs.20,000 per month as maintenance to the woman and her daughter, along with arrears of Rs.10.60 lakh for the past five years.



According to the woman's counsel, Vinay Joshi, the case pertains to a man identified as Gabbar, also known as Mustafa Bohra, who allegedly married a Hindu woman during the COVID-19 period in 2020 by concealing his religious identity. He reportedly posed as a Hindu, performed marriage rituals, including tying a mangalsutra and applying sindoor in a temple ceremony.



The counsel stated that the dispute arose after the woman became pregnant and later discovered the man's alleged real identity. Following this, she filed a complaint in 2021 at Dwarkapuri police station in Indore and subsequently began living separately from the accused. -- ANI