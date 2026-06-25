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HC commutes death penalty of two murder convicts; hands them 30-year jail

Thu, 25 June 2026
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The Bombay high court on Thursday commuted the death penalty of two men convicted in a 2013 kidnapping and murder case of a 22-year-old man in Maharashtra's Nashik district, and instead sentenced them to 30 years in jail.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande partly allowed the appeals filed by the duo, Chetan Yashwantrao Pagare and Aman Prakatsingh Jat, against their conviction and death sentence imposed on them by a Nashik court in 2022.

A detailed high court judgment was not yet available.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Vipin Bafna, a resident of Ojhar in Nashik district, went missing on June 8, 2013, after leaving for a dance class.

His father, Gulabchand Bafna, later informed police that Vipin had called home that night claiming he would stay at a friend's house as he was late for class. However, the dance academy later clarified he had not attended any session at the institute. -- PTI

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