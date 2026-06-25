Govt lifts LPG curbs, restores pre-crisis supply levels

19:20

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The ministry of petroleum and natural gas said all sectoral restrictions on packed LPG supplies have been removed and supplies have been restored to levels prevailing before the West Asia crisis.



The government has also relaxed the suspension on bulk LPG supplies, allowing distribution up to 50 percent of pre-crisis consumption levels.





The decision follows an improvement in domestic LPG production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes.



During the West Asia crisis, the government had diverted C3-C4 streams exclusively for LPG production under the Essential Commodities Act.





It has now decided to reduce this diversion while ensuring domestic LPG availability and maintaining indigenous LPG production at a minimum of 40 TMT per day. -- ANI

The Centre has eased restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG, offering significant relief to industrial and commercial consumers.