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Four family members, who were found dead in Telangana, murdered

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Four members of a family, who were found dead at a house in Nalgonda town of Telangana on June 22, are suspected to have been murdered, the police said on Thursday.

The decomposed bodies of a couple and their two children were found in their house after residents alerted police following a foul smell emanating from the premises.

During the course of investigation, police found out that the four family members were murdered.

"It is a murder...a planned murder," a senior police official told PTI.

Asked on reports that the accused were arrested, the official said the accused are not yet identified and "no one has been arrested".

When asked on reports that family members were murdered over property dispute and 'supari' killers were hired for the murders, the official said investigation is still going on.

Police earlier said the exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report and forensic examination. -- PTI

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