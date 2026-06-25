Fire damages shoe factory in Agra, no casualties reported

17:17

A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Jagdishpura area of Agra on Thursday, triggering panic in the locality and causing extensive damage to the unit, officials said.



According to fire department officials, local residents alerted authorities after noticing flames emerging from the factory. The fire quickly spread and engulfed a large section of the premises.



Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting and rescue operations were launched immediately. Firefighters had to break through a wall of the factory with hammers to gain access to the affected area and bring the blaze under control.



Chief Fire Officer DK Singh said the fire brigade vehicles were dispatched as soon as information about the incident was received.



"After nearly three hours of firefighting and rescue operations, the fire was brought under control," Singh said.



He said the factory suffered substantial losses in the incident. -- PTI