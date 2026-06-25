FIR in Ram Temple donation row; SP seeks Yogi's exit

21:08

A First Information Report has been registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.



Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.



Following the development, Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mahrotra demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath



"Orders have been issued to register an FIR in the theft of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. After this, it has become clear that the matter is very serious and after writing an FIR alleging theft of donations at the Ram Temple, the Chief Minister of the state has no moral right to remain in power even for a day. We want the Chief Minister to resign and for an impartial investigation to be completed. Strict action should be taken against those responsible, and it should be determined how such a massive theft occurred despite so much security and the presence of so many police. Who is responsible for this should be determined, and the culprits should be punished severely," the SP MLA said. -- ANI