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EMA Partners buys Taggd for Rs 113 cr

Thu, 25 June 2026
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EMA Partners India, an executive search and leadership recruitment platform, has acquired recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) company Taggd for Rs 113 crore in an all-cash deal.

The deal brings together two complementary talent businesses to create one of the India's largest integrated talent recruitment companies, offering solutions spanning executive search, professional search, and AI-powered RPO at scale.

For EMA, the acquisition will help to expand its business verticals while for Taggd, it advances its 2030 vision to fulfill one million jobs and exp­ands access to EMA Partners' global market presence.

"Our combined track record will broaden our client services and accelerate the growth of our platform. Through Taggd, we will continue to invest and deploy cutting edge recruitment technology and AI tools to build efficiencies," said K Sudarshan, chairman and managing director, EMA Partners India. The acquisition comes amid rising demand for integrated talent partners that combine scale, intelligence, technology, and accountability across the hiring lifecycle.

"The partnership gives us the opportunity to extend our reach by leveraging EMA's presence in other global markets," said Pankaj Bansal, cofo­under, Taggd and Caret Capital and Devashish Sharma, cofounder and CEO, Taggd.


Avik Das/Business Standard

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