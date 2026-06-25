Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

ED files case, carries out searches in 2017 TN polytechnic teacher hiring 'fraud'

Thu, 25 June 2026
Share:
17:15
image
The Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday that it has filed a money laundering case and conducted searches in an OMR sheet tampering case during the recruitment of government teachers in Tamil Nadu in 2017.

The raids were conducted on June 23 in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED probe stems from a Tamil Nadu Police FIR alleging that during post-examination scanning at the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), certain persons digitally altered scanned images and inflated the marks of select candidates against the final answer key.

The accused arranged an extra set of 385 secondary OMR sheets bearing the names of the same select candidates, and as a result, 262 "undeserving" candidates were shown as qualified for the post of Polytechnic Lecturer, the ED said.

The act surfaced after public petitions led to a revaluation and withdrawal of the result.

The police filed two chargesheets as part of the probe in 2021 and 2023, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sena MP Sanjay Patil threatens journos: 'I will kill you'
LIVE! Sena MP Sanjay Patil threatens journos: 'I will kill you'

Cabinet rejig soon? Buzz intensifies as Shah meets Prez
Cabinet rejig soon? Buzz intensifies as Shah meets Prez

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu, following a similar meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intensifying speculation about an imminent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers. Recent resignations and new...

Army radar used in Kolkata warehouse collapse rescue
Army radar used in Kolkata warehouse collapse rescue

The death toll from the Taratala warehouse collapse in south Kolkata has risen to 10, with rescue operations continuing using advanced Army equipment. Five individuals have been arrested, including the warehouse owner and structural...

'You'll get a million votes': Meloni recalls India visit
'You'll get a million votes': Meloni recalls India visit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's new book, 'Giorgia's Vision', reveals anecdotes from her 2023 India visit, including the widespread 'Welcome' posters and a joke about her popularity in New Delhi. She also shares insights into her...

CM assures action on Raut's letter against rebel MP
CM assures action on Raut's letter against rebel MP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeking action against MP Sanjay Dina Patil for allegedly threatening to &quot;throw bombs&quot; at protesters and claiming to have...