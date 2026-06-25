ED files case, carries out searches in 2017 TN polytechnic teacher hiring 'fraud'

17:15

The Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday that it has filed a money laundering case and conducted searches in an OMR sheet tampering case during the recruitment of government teachers in Tamil Nadu in 2017.



The raids were conducted on June 23 in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The ED probe stems from a Tamil Nadu Police FIR alleging that during post-examination scanning at the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), certain persons digitally altered scanned images and inflated the marks of select candidates against the final answer key.



The accused arranged an extra set of 385 secondary OMR sheets bearing the names of the same select candidates, and as a result, 262 "undeserving" candidates were shown as qualified for the post of Polytechnic Lecturer, the ED said.



The act surfaced after public petitions led to a revaluation and withdrawal of the result.



The police filed two chargesheets as part of the probe in 2021 and 2023, it said. -- PTI