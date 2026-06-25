Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Drug smuggler couple's property demolished in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Thu, 25 June 2026
Share:
20:47
image
An "illegal" structure built on panchayat land in Sarhala Kalan village of Hoshiarpur district was demolished on Thursday as part of the state's anti-drug campaign, police said.

The demolition was carried out by a joint team of civil authorities and police against a property allegedly belonging to Sandeep Kaur and her husband Budh Ram, who are facing 14 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (PBI) Major Singh alleged that the couple had encroached upon panchayat land to construct the structure and were involved in drug trafficking.

The two have been convicted in three to four cases, while the remaining cases are under trial. Both are currently in jail, he added.

The SP alleged that the property was built using proceeds from the drug trade.

Before the demolition, force was deployed in the village to fend off any resistance.

Major Singh said the action was part of the state's 'War Against Drugs' campaign and warned that those involved in drug trafficking would face strict action. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FIR registered in Ram Temple donation row
LIVE! FIR registered in Ram Temple donation row

Women's T20 WC Updates: Shafali puts India on top
Women's T20 WC Updates: Shafali puts India on top

Crude back to Feb levels: What is stopping a fuel price cut?
Crude back to Feb levels: What is stopping a fuel price cut?

Global oil prices fell on Thursday to their lowest levels since before the outbreak of the Iran conflict, offering a significant economic tailwind for India, the world's third-largest crude importer, by easing inflation risks, reducing...

Mumbai local murder: Accused in police custody till June 30
Mumbai local murder: Accused in police custody till June 30

A man accused of fatally stabbing a co-passenger on a Mumbai local train following an argument over keeping doors open during rains has been remanded in police custody until June 30. The police are investigating the motive, prior enmity,...

Arrested Jaipur woman planned Pak trip to marry Masood aide
Arrested Jaipur woman planned Pak trip to marry Masood aide

A 38-year-old woman arrested here last week was allegedly preparing to travel to Pakistan via Nepal to marry a suspected terrorist commander believed to be a close associate of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, officials said...