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Delcy Rodriguez says 32 people have been killed in Venezuela quake

Thu, 25 June 2026
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At least 32 people have been killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday (local time), Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said, warning that the death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in the worst-hit areas.

In a post on X, Rodriguez said authorities had "a central and essential goal: to save lives" and appealed for calm as rescue efforts continue. Speaking after an emergency meeting of the National Risk Management System (SNGR) and Civil Protection System, Rodriguez said authorities were focused on saving lives and searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and homes.

"We have a central and essential objective: to save lives. Our work, as authorities of the national emergency system and the civil protection system, is to rescue those people who are trapped under buildings or homes that have collapsed," Rodriguez said.

The acting president said that the coastal state of La Guaira was the area that was hit hardest by the disaster, saying dozens of buildings had collapsed and that the region had effectively become a disaster zone.

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