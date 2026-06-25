BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:34

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty advanced on Thursday on gains in auto, aviation and banking shares as softening crude oil prices and a rally in global markets boosted investor sentiment.



Rising for the second consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 109.25 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 77,100.47 even as 19 of its constituents declined and 11 advanced. The index opened higher and surged further 811.96 points, or 1 percent, to hit the day's high of 77,803.18. However, profit-taking in IT and metal shares erased gains in the second half.



The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 34.35 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 24,056. The index hit a high of 24,261.60 and a low of 24,039 during the day.



Among Sensex stocks, IndiGo-parent InterGlobe Aviation jumped the most by 4.82 percent following a fall in global crude oil rates. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were also among the gainers. -- PTI