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Bengal declares public holiday on Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniv

Thu, 25 June 2026
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The West Bengal government declared July 6 a public holiday across the state to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, an official notification said on Thursday.

Issued by the Finance Department, it said the holiday has been declared for observance of the birth anniversary of Mookerjee, described as "one of the most illustrious sons of this state".

In a separate memorandum, the state announced a half-day holiday on July 1 on the occasion of Doctors' Day, which is observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

It said all state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings and grant-in-aid institutions under the control of the West Bengal government will remain closed from 2 pm on July 1. -- PTI

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