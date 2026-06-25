Anbumani meets father Ramadoss, indicates end to public feud

08:34

Anbumani fell at the feet of senior Ramadoss and the emotional father embraced him.





A video of the emotional moment of the father-son duo embracing went viral. Ramadoss could be seen hugging his son shedding tears of joy and later spending time with his grandchildren.

Later, the MP clarified that he called on his father on the occasion of the latter's wedding day.





"Good things will happen from now on," Anbumani told reporters, sounding optimistic about their reunion suggesting a significant family reconciliation.

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday appeared to have reconciled with his father and party founder Dr S Ramadoss, ending the prolonged public feud over leadership tussle between the two.Anbumani, accompanied by his legislator wife Sowmya and children visited his father at his Thailapuram residence in neighbouring Villupuram district, sending vibes of bonhomie.Their reunion signaled a meaningful reconciliation, especially in the context of their previous political disagreements and bitterness leading up to the April Assembly elections in which Anbumani's faction contested in National Democratic Alliance camp while his father entered into a poll pact with V K Sasikala's outfit. --