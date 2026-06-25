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A R Rahman receives Academy of Achievement Award in Washington

Thu, 25 June 2026
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Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has been honoured with the Academy of Achievement Award at a ceremony in Washington.

The music maestro shared the news in a post on X and posted photos of the Golden Plate award that he received acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson.

"I am deeply humbled to receive the Academy of Achievement Award this evening.#Washington #peterjacksonnz. Epi

The Academy of Achievement, a Washington-based non-profit organisation, honours individuals who have made extraordinary contributions across fields such as arts, science, business and public service.

Rahman, 59, is regarded as one of India's most celebrated composers with a career spanning over three decades across Indian and international cinema.

He has composed music for films such as Bombay, Roja, Taal, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and most recently Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Rahman has won two Academy Awards -- Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "Jai Ho" from Danny Boyle's 2008 film "Slumdog Millionaire". The film also earned him two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe. -- PTI

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