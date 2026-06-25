7 killed in lightning strike in 4 districts of Jharkhand

22:40

At least seven people, including two women and three minors, were killed in lightning strikes across four districts of Jharkhand, police said on Thursday.



Two persons each died in Palamu, Chatra, and Jamtara districts, while one death was reported from Lohardaga, they said.



"The deaths took place due to lightning strikes across four districts of the state in the last 24 hours," a police officer said.



In Palamu, two persons, including a woman, were killed at two places on Thursday.



The deceased were identified as Chinta Kunwar (35) and Anesh Kumar (12).



"The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to Medininagar Medical College & Hospital (MMCH). Kunwar struck by lightning when she was working in a field, whereas Kumar died when he had taken a shelter under a tree," Medininagar SDM Sanjay Pandey said.



In Chatra district, two persons, including a 44-year-old woman, died after being struck by lightning in Mayurhunt police station area. The deceased man was identified as Sahdev Thakur (50).



Mayurhunt police station officer-in-charge Rahul Dube told PTI that the woman was struck by lightning while she was working outside her home, whereas the man was killed when he had been grazing cattle. -- PTI