2 massive earthquakes hit Venezuela, thousands feared dead

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In a post on X, it said, 'U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor http://STEP.State.gov. Actions to take: Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings. Monitor local media for updates. Seek secure shelter.' -- ANI





IMAGE: Debris of a collapsed building lies after an earthquake, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck the same area on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).It is estimating the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT.It was followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, about 293km (182 miles) west of the capital."High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said.Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez in a post on X said, 'Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country.'According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit the country at a shallow depth of 15km.In a post on X, the NCS said, 'EQ of M: 6.8, On: 25/06/2026 03:34:32 IST, Lat: 10.451 N, Long: 68.352 W, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Venezuela.'United States Embassy in Caracas said it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake.