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Value of India's top 10 cos falls by Rs 11L cr in 2026

Wed, 24 June 2026
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Reliance Industries remains India's most valuable company
Reliance Industries remains India's most valuable company
The combined value of India's top 10 most valuable non-state-run companies declined by Rs 11 lakh crore in 2026 compared to the previous year, according to the fifth edition of the '500 Most Valuable Non-State-Run Companies in India' report released by Axis Bank's Burgundy Private and Hurun India.

The report said the combined value of the top 10 companies stood at Rs 97 lakh crore a year earlier, which now declined to Rs 86 lakh crore.

Despite the decline, the report also added that the value of these companies remains significant, accounting for almost one-fourth of India's GDP and 27 per cent of the total value of the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list.

It stated "The combined value of the top 10 companies decreased by Rs 11 lakh crore to Rs 86 lakh crore"

The report noted that Reliance Industries retained its position as India's most valuable company for the fifth consecutive year. It also emerged as the biggest value creator in absolute terms, adding more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore in value during the year.

Bajaj Finance was the highest value creator in percentage terms and was valued at Rs 5.8 lakh crore.

According to the report, India's corporate sector continues to demonstrate long-term growth despite short-term valuation pressures. The total value of the top 10 companies has increased 3.5 times over the past decade, while seven companies have remained in the top 10 rankings for the last five years.

The report highlighted that India Inc crossed USD 3.4 trillion in value, with the 500 companies collectively matching the scale of major global economies. -- ANI

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