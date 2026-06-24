US Senate passes resolution to halt Trump's Iran war

09:40

The US Senate on Tuesday (local time) approved a resolution directing US President Donald Trump to remove American military forces from the conflict with Iran, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration's military authority and signalling concerns in Congress over potential escalation in the region.



The resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-48, with Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in support of the measure.



Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against the resolution.



The absence of Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, who had previously opposed advancing similar war powers measures, contributed to its passage, CNN reported.



The vote comes amid continued efforts by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to limit the president's authority to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. CNN reported that support for such efforts has gradually expanded among some Republicans in recent weeks.



The measure had earlier passed the US House of Representatives by a vote of 215-208, with four Republicans voting alongside Democrats.



Following that vote, Trump criticised the lawmakers on Truth Social, describing them as "GRANDSTANDERS" and calling their actions "unpatriotic".



Despite its passage in both chambers, the resolution is a concurrent resolution and therefore does not require the president's signature. It also does not carry the force of law.



Reacting to the Senate vote, a White House official dismissed the significance of the measure.



"Concurrent resolutions do not go to the president and have no force of law," the official said, according to CNN.



The official also argued that the resolution was largely symbolic and attributed its passage to the absence of several Republican senators.



The resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran. However, the White House maintained that such a requirement was unnecessary because "there are no hostilities from which to remove US forces, as hostilities terminated with the ceasefire on April 7th", as reported by CNN.