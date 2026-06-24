UP wedding hall where beef was served will be demolished

10:22

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Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district have initiated proceedings to demolish an "illegally" constructed banquet hall where beef was allegedly served at a wedding reception, officials said on Wednesday.



Jagdev Singh, junior engineer, Shamli Development Authority, told reporters that Mughal Banquet Hall in Kairana was sealed after a notice was served to its owner asking why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished.



"The owner failed to submit a reply to the notice, following which further proceedings were initiated," Singh said.



Police have arrested four persons in connection with the case -- groom Farman, his uncle Salman, banquet hall owner Anees Ahmad and cook Khalil.



A car that was allegedly gifted to the groom and used for transportation of the beef has also been seized.



According to police, action was initiated following a tip-off that beef was being served at a reception held at the Mughal Banquet Hall on June 18.



Investigators alleged that the meat was obtained after slaughtering a stray cow. PTI