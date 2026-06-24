Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Under-construction bldg collapses in Kolkata, many trapped

Wed, 24 June 2026
Share:
15:06
image
A three-storey under-construction warehouse in the Taratala area of west Kolkata collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping several people underneath the rubble, police said.

A Kolkata Police official said 10 people have so far been rescued and taken to the nearest hospital.

"The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot.

"Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris," the officer said.

Massive chunks of iron beams and concrete crumbled during the construction, where several workers were engaged. Eyewitnesses at the site said they heard trapped victims crying for help from beneath the debris.

"Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down," an eyewitness said.

According to a fire department official, the roof of the three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed during casting work. He also alleged that substandard materials were being used in the construction of the warehouse.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Siya tried pushing off fiance screaming, 'snake! snake!'
LIVE! Siya tried pushing off fiance screaming, 'snake! snake!'

Mumbai train horror: Man killed after row over shutting of door
Mumbai train horror: Man killed after row over shutting of door

The Western Railway administration said a commuter stabbed Lohar inside a first-class coach of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train during a fight over the doors.

Lucknow blaze: 'Papa, please save me, there is a fire'
Lucknow blaze: 'Papa, please save me, there is a fire'

Families of the victims who perished in the massive Aliganj fire in Lucknow are mourning their losses, with several alleging that delayed rescue efforts contributed to the high death toll. Many victims, including young animation artists,...

Lucknow fire: Officials, building owner to be probed
Lucknow fire: Officials, building owner to be probed

The Lucknow Development Authority has served a notice to the owner of the Aliganj building where a recent fire claimed 15 lives, citing alleged building bylaw violations and unauthorised commercial use. The LDA is also investigating its...

Made-in-India drone swarms pass battlefield trial
Made-in-India drone swarms pass battlefield trial

The autonomous, edge-native drone swarms are capable of continuing operations even when some lose connectivity, run low on battery, or return to base.