UN nuclear agency inspectors will visit Iran's nuke sites

10:59

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday that inspectors would visit Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities, a crucial part of the interim agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict.



Speaking in Tokyo, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said inspections were expected to take place soon.



"Whether this happens the day after tomorrow, in a week, or in 10 days is important, but not essential," Grossi told reporters. "What matters is that it will happen."



His remarks came a day after Iran and the United States disagreed over whether inspectors would be granted access to enrichment sites damaged in recent strikes. The inspections are a key element of the agreement, which requires Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to lower enrichment levels. -- Agencies