Three injured in stampede outside stadium in Ranchi

00:41

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At least three persons were injured on Tuesday after a stampede outside the JSCA stadium here, where a cricket match was on, the police said.



The incident took place at the West Gate of the stadium, when a large number of people were trying to enter the facility at the same time.



There was no entry fee at the final match of the state-level T-20 cricket league, which was underway.



"The incident occurred due to an excessive crowd. The situation is under control. Police are looking into it," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.



A thorough investigation into the matter is underway, and additional police forces have been deployed, he said.



The three persons who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital in the city, another official said, adding that their condition is stable.



According to an eyewitness, a large number of spectators were trying to enter the stadium together before the match started.