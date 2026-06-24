Sensex soars 790 points

16:22

The Indian benchmark indices closed in the positive territory on Wednesday, led by gains in banking and IT stocks and a further cooling in Brent crude prices. Sensex surged over 800 points while Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark towards the close.



Sensex ended at 76,991.22, up 790.54 points or 1.04 per cent, while Nifty settled at 24,021.65, up 197.55 points or 0.83 per cent.



Nifty IT emerged as the top sectoral gainer, surging over 2 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Cement, and Nifty REITS & Realty.



On BSE, Trent, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, SBI, among others, emerged as major gainers. Meanwhile, NTPC, Tata Steel, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti, among others, were major losers. -- ANI