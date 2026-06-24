Rupee rises 21 paise to close at 94.55 against US dollar

21:02

The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to settle at 94.55 against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of a steep fall in global crude oil prices.



Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 2.05 percent at $75.50 per barrel in futures trade.



Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets further supported the local unit, according to forex traders.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.88 and traded in the range of 94.55-94.93 during the day. It settled at 94.55, up 21 paise from its previous close.



The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 94.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday. -- PTI